Published 3:04 PM

Pine Creek High school has eleven student-athletes sign national letters of intent

Tyler Genrich - Baseball - UCCS

CJ Reid - Baseball - Butler Community College (KS)

Ryan Baca - Soccer - Northeastern Junior College

Colton Clay - Soccer - South Dakota School of Mines

Brynae Stewart - Basketball - CSU Pueblo

Wesley Erling - Golf - University of Colorado

Aliyah Sawyer - Ice hockey - Albertus Magnus College

Joy Nnantah - Track - North Dakota State

Will Stone - Track - Western Colorado University

Nate King - Wrestling - Air Force

Taylor Mallery - Cross County and Track - Metro State Denver

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

