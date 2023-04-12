Pine Creek High school has eleven student-athletes sign national letters of intent
Tyler Genrich - Baseball - UCCS
CJ Reid - Baseball - Butler Community College (KS)
Ryan Baca - Soccer - Northeastern Junior College
Colton Clay - Soccer - South Dakota School of Mines
Brynae Stewart - Basketball - CSU Pueblo
Wesley Erling - Golf - University of Colorado
Aliyah Sawyer - Ice hockey - Albertus Magnus College
Joy Nnantah - Track - North Dakota State
Will Stone - Track - Western Colorado University
Nate King - Wrestling - Air Force
Taylor Mallery - Cross County and Track - Metro State Denver