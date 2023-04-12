COOLER TEMPS ARRIVE SOON

EXTENDED: Warm and windy Thursday with critical fire weather region wide as a storm system approached the area. Much cooler Friday with mountain snow and rain showers and thunderstorms across the plains. High temperatures will cool into the 50s and 60s Friday. Cool for the first half of the weekend... them warming nicely on Sunday with highs returning to the upper-60s and low-70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with Thursday morning lows in the upper-40s and low-50s.

