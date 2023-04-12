Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police searching for missing at-risk 14-year-old last seen April 7

CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen at his Colorado Springs school.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said Tyquan Taylor was last seen on April 7, at his school on North Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, School Resource Officers have actively tried to look for Taylor but haven't been able to find him.

Police said Taylor is labeled as “at-risk” and needs medication.

Taylor is 5 feet tall, 80 pounds, and was last seen wearing a puffy black coat, beige pants, and a black backpack. 

Anyone with information regarding Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call CSPD at (719)-444-7000. 

Witnesses can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous. 

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

