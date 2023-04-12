Skip to Content
Basement fire in Colorado suppressed, Colorado Springs Fire Department warns of crew members working in area

CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) have suppressed a basement fire that occurred on April 12, around 5 a.m. in the morning. 

The fire was on the 1500 block of Winfield Avenue and light smoke was visible coming from the house, according to CSFD. 

Around 6 a.m., CSFD confirmed the fire was under control and no injuries were reported. 

They are warning drivers to watch for crews working in the area. 

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

