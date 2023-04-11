Skip to Content
Local News
By
New
today at 2:41 PM
Published 2:48 PM

Pueblo Police are asking for any information on missing person Majorie Gossard of Pueblo West

PCSO

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Officers with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are looking for a woman after she was reported missing. 

Majorie Jean Gossard, 61, of Pueblo West was last seen in the early afternoon on Sunday, April, 9. 

She is 5’7, weighs approximately 170 pounds, and drives a 2018 blue Chevy Sonic.  

If you or anyone you know has information regarding the whereabouts of Gossard, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to call (719)-583-6250. 

Article Topic Follows: Local News
Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content