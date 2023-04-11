Pueblo Police are asking for any information on missing person Majorie Gossard of Pueblo West

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Officers with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are looking for a woman after she was reported missing.

Majorie Jean Gossard, 61, of Pueblo West was last seen in the early afternoon on Sunday, April, 9.

She is 5’7, weighs approximately 170 pounds, and drives a 2018 blue Chevy Sonic.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding the whereabouts of Gossard, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to call (719)-583-6250.