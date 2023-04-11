Colorado inmate escapes from the Rifle Correctional Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Department of Corrections (DOC) is currently looking for an inmate who escaped from the Rifle Correctional Facility on Tuesday, April 11.

Jewel W. Gist, 54, was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2016 and was being held in the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) since.

He was last seen at his inmate work assignment post on facility grounds around 9 a.m. this morning.

Law enforcement and officers were notified of the incident and an active search is ongoing in order to find Gist.

Gist is white male, 5 feet 5 inches, and weighs 170 pounds.

If you see the suspect, officers are urging to not approach but to call 911 and notify law enforcement.