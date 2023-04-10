New details about Gannon Stauch’s autopsy revealed in court

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Monday morning, the murder trial against Letecia Stauch continued and investigators say injuries on 11-year-old Gannon Stauch's body indicate he fought back trying to stop his attacker.

Dr. Susan Ignacio who helped perform the autopsy on Gannon Stauch in Florida was the first witness on the day. She says Gannon suffered 18 sharp force injuries, 4 blunt force injuries, and one bullet wound.

Ignacio says Gannon's entire body was decomposed, some of his bones were showing, and he was wearing the clothes he died in. Ignacio described blunt force injuries to Gannon's head including a hole in his jaw from a gunshot wound. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

During the autopsy, a toxicology report was done. Acetametaphine and Hydrocodone were found in Gannon's system. The medical examiner says he found the Hydrocodone unusual but wasn't sure if he had a prescription for it or not.

Al Stauch, Gannon's father, was then called to the stand. He said he had a prescription for Hydrocodone for a hand injury he had. He kept the prescription in his nightstand and never gave it to any of his kids. He said only he and Letecia knew where it was.

