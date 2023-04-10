Less than half say next vehicle is an EV: AP-NORC/EPIC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows that about 4 in 10 U.S. adults are at least somewhat likely to go electric when it comes time to buy a new vehicle. They say the main deterrents are high prices and too few charging stations. The poll shows that even with tax credits of up to $7,500 to buy a new EV, it will be difficult for President Joe Biden and the auto industry to persuade drivers to ditch their gas-burning cars and trucks for vehicles without tailpipe emissions. The poll comes from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.

By TOM KRISHER, MATTHEW DALY and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press

