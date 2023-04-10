Ashten Prechtel wrote her dream down as a kid and now it’s a reality
Discovery Canyon High School graduate Ashten Prechtel was drafted in the third round of the WNBA draft on Monday night by the Connecticut Sun. When Ashten was a little girl her mother had her write her dream down on a piece of paper and they put it in a little dream box. Ashten wrote "I will play in the WNBA". Her dream is now a reality. Prechtel recently finished her senior season at Stanford and will graduate in June with a degree in engineering.