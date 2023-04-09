Third teenage suspect arrested in Florida triple homicide

By Michelle Watson and Zoe Sottile, CNN

A third juvenile suspect sought in connection with the recent shooting deaths of three teenagers in Central Florida has been arrested, according to police.

The US Marshals Service “captured Tahj Brewton” on Saturday with assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Facebook post from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office had offered up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Brewton, who had remained at large and was considered “armed and dangerous.”

The sheriff’s office said that Brewton, 16, “was arrested on oustanding warrants for carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer, and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.” He was arrested just south of Groveland, Florida.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the recent shooting deaths of the three teenagers is ongoing and “additional charges are forthcoming.”

Two other suspects, Robert Le’Andrew Robinson, 17, and Christopher De’l Atkins, 12, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police said Friday.

The three juvenile suspects were sought in connection with the killing of three teenagers at the end of March.

CNN is working to get comment from the suspects. It is not clear if the suspects will be tried in the juvenile or adult system.

Police identified one of the victims as 16-year-old Layla Silvernail, who was found shot on the side of the road in the Forest Lakes Park area on March 30 and died of her injuries. A 17-year-old male was found on the side of the road the next morning, and a third female victim was found in the trunk of Silvernail’s car, which was partially submerged in a lake. Police have not named the other two victims.

Police have said they believe the victims and the suspects were allegedly affiliated with criminal gangs.

