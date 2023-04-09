Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 10:35 PM

Potential for spring flooding as Colorado records higher than average snowpack

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado is recording higher than average snowpack across the state, which could lead to some tricky weather conditions on the horizon.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reporting the snowpack statewide as 41 percent higher than the median from 1991-2020, meaning Coloradans are seeing more snow on the mountains.

"If we have consistently warmer than average temperatures over the course of the next several consecutive weeks, you're talking about a rapid snow melt," said KRDO Chief Meteorologist Merry Matthews.

While Merry says moisture is the best medicine for our landscape, it can come with a set of challenges.

"As that funnels down the mountains into the rivers and the tributaries, obviously it's amazing, it's going to help our ecosystem for sure," said Merry. "But it can come with side effects such as flooding."

In addition to the high snowpack, Merry said the state is also transitioning climate patterns.

For the last three years, Colorado has had drier conditions as the state has been in a La Nina phase. Now, we're going into a neutral phase, which means we'll see even more moisture.

However, whether Southern Colorado sees flooding relies largely on whether temperatures rise and how quickly the snow melts.

The Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management says they have plans in response to all potential weather hazards and process in place to mitigate weather impacts.

Article Topic Follows: News
Climate patterns
El Nino
La Nina
Merry Matthews
Neutral Phase
Snowpack
USDA
Author Profile Photo

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content