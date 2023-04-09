Potential for spring flooding as Colorado records higher than average snowpack

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado is recording higher than average snowpack across the state, which could lead to some tricky weather conditions on the horizon.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reporting the snowpack statewide as 41 percent higher than the median from 1991-2020, meaning Coloradans are seeing more snow on the mountains.

"If we have consistently warmer than average temperatures over the course of the next several consecutive weeks, you're talking about a rapid snow melt," said KRDO Chief Meteorologist Merry Matthews.

While Merry says moisture is the best medicine for our landscape, it can come with a set of challenges.

"As that funnels down the mountains into the rivers and the tributaries, obviously it's amazing, it's going to help our ecosystem for sure," said Merry. "But it can come with side effects such as flooding."

In addition to the high snowpack, Merry said the state is also transitioning climate patterns.

For the last three years, Colorado has had drier conditions as the state has been in a La Nina phase. Now, we're going into a neutral phase, which means we'll see even more moisture.

However, whether Southern Colorado sees flooding relies largely on whether temperatures rise and how quickly the snow melts.

The Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management says they have plans in response to all potential weather hazards and process in place to mitigate weather impacts.