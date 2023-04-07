Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 7:47 AM
Published 7:15 AM

Warmer temperatures through the weekend

4-7 highs 7 day

Partly cloudy skies and mild conditions Friday afternoon.

TODAY: A mixture of sun and clouds today with temperatures in the mid-60s and low-70s.

TONIGHT: Chilly conditions overnight with partly cloudy skies... and sunrise lows Saturday morning in the mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures for the Easter weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will range from the upper-60s to the mid-70s.  A strong ridge of high pressure builds across the region early next week as high temperatures warm into the 80s.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content