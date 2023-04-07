Warmer temperatures through the weekend

Partly cloudy skies and mild conditions Friday afternoon.

TODAY: A mixture of sun and clouds today with temperatures in the mid-60s and low-70s.

TONIGHT: Chilly conditions overnight with partly cloudy skies... and sunrise lows Saturday morning in the mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures for the Easter weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will range from the upper-60s to the mid-70s. A strong ridge of high pressure builds across the region early next week as high temperatures warm into the 80s.