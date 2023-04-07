Some upset over cancelation of Pueblo West 4th of July water parade, smaller event in the works

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Controversy over the traditional water parade has been stirring in Pueblo West, especially on social media. While the community hasn't had the actual water parade for three years, some residents aren't happy to learn there are no plans to bring it back.

The last Pueblo West water parade was in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Metro District chose to cancel the parade in 2020 and 2021.

The event was canceled again in 2022 due to safety concerns and water restrictions.

Now, some residents are taking to social media to voice their frustration, with one resident claiming they were going to put on the event regardless of Metro District officials.

In the Facebook group "I Live in Pueblo West," resident Neil McCulloch posted Thursday directed to one of the Pueblo West Metro Board Of Directors saying, "Ok let's get this straight... We are having a water parade this year even if I have to fund it myself.. How do we make this happen.. Nick Madero?"

The post gained received more than 150 comments. McCulloch claimed officials were trying to take their traditions away.

KRDO reached out to West Metro and asked to speak to Madero, the director named, but Anthony Sandstrom, communication manager for the Pueblo West Metro District, told us that he wasn't available for an interview by our deadline.

However, Sandstrom was able to speak on behalf of the Metro District about some of the concerns regarding this event and why officials aren't deciding to not bring it back in 2023.

According to Sandstrom, it's because of three main factors; cost, excessive use of water, and safety issues.

Sandstrom said it costs $12,000 to pay all of the employees to work that holiday.

Also, Pueblo West remains in Stage One Voluntary Water Restrictions. Sandstrom said it would be contradictory if the Metro District hosts an event that uses an excessive amounts of water. He said the Metro District did the math and found that the water used during that event equaled to about 56,000 toilet flushes.

"It's a lot of water that gets spent on one day, it would be a little bit irresponsible for us to decide to do some large-scale water event," explained Sandstrom.

Sandstrom also said safety has been an ongoing concern. He said people would bring frozen water balloons and unsafe water guns. He said the wide-scale event just wasn't something the Metro District could regulate.

West Metro is still planning a 4th of July parade, it's going to look a bit different. He told KRDO they plan to have a smaller water fight at Civic Center Park, hoping to keep the tradition alive, along with other activities

"It's a much more controlled environment. You're not going to have people show up with, you know, big, giant water cannons or anything that's going to hurt people," said Sandstrom.

Still, not all residents are happy about that.

"You could have a water fight in your backyard, but this is not the same," claimed McCulloch

West Metro said they want to hear from more people about this concern regarding the 4th of July parade. They're hosting a community meeting next Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

If residents can't make it to that event, they're planning to make a forum on their website, so more people can voice their opinion on the matter