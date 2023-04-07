Pakistan’s army says it has arrested Baluch insurgency chief

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military has arrested a high-value target in an operation against Baluch insurgent group in the country’s southwest. A military statement Friday said Gulzar Imam, also known by the name Shambay, is the militant founder and leader of the Baluch Nationalist Army, which has been banned. The army said BNA had been involved in dozens of terrorist attacks in the country including those on security forces. The gas–rich southwestern Baluchistan province at the border between Afghanistan and Iran has been a scene of low-level insurgency by Baluch nationalists for more than two decades. Baluch nationalists initially wanted a share of provincial resources. Later, they launched an insurgency for independence.

