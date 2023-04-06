Warming temperatures heading into the weekend

Sunny skies and cool temperatures ahead for Thursday afternoon.

TODAY: High pressure begins to build in across the region, bringing significantly warmer temperatures through the middle of next week. Highs today will top out in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold overnight. Moring lows will drop into the mid and upper-20s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will warm each day through the weekend... with highs Friday rebounding into the 60s and 70s. Saturday and Sunday will feature high temperatures ranging from the upper-60s to the upper-70s. Even some temps in the low and mid-80s early next week.