Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 7:47 AM
Published 7:23 AM

Warming temperatures heading into the weekend

4-6 HIGHS

Sunny skies and cool temperatures ahead for Thursday afternoon.

TODAY: High pressure begins to build in across the region, bringing significantly warmer temperatures through the middle of next week. Highs today will top out in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold overnight. Moring lows will drop into the mid and upper-20s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will warm each day through the weekend... with highs Friday rebounding into the 60s and 70s. Saturday and Sunday will feature high temperatures ranging from the upper-60s to the upper-70s. Even some temps in the low and mid-80s early next week.  

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content