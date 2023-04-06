Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 3:42 PM
Published 3:06 PM

Rockies host Nationals for 31st home opener at Coors Field

MGN Photo - Stacy Zech

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rockies fans flooded Blake Street Thursday for the team's 31st home opener at Coors Field.

First pitch was scheduled for 2:10 p.m. Thursday against the Washington Nationals.

The home opener is anticipated to be a sellout crowd and large crowds are also anticipated Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

After playing their first six games on the road in San Diego and Los Angeles, the Rockies will now play their next seven games at Coors Field.

Here's the opening slate of home games in Denver:

  • Thursday, April 6 - Washington Nationals at 2:10 p.m.
  • Friday, April 7 - Washington Nationals at 6:40 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 8 - Washington Nationals at 6:10 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 9 - Washington Nationals at 1:10 p.m.
  • Monday, April 10 - St. Louis Cardinals at 6:40 p.m.
  • Tuesday, April 11 - St. Louis Cardinals at 6:40 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 12 - St. Louis Cardinals at 1:10 p.m.

Single-game tickets and season tickets for the entire season are on sale now.

Tickets are sold at Rockies.com/Tickets, 303-762-5437 or at the Coors Field Ticket Office and Rockies Dugout Stores.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content