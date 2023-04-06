Rockies host Nationals for 31st home opener at Coors Field

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rockies fans flooded Blake Street Thursday for the team's 31st home opener at Coors Field.

First pitch was scheduled for 2:10 p.m. Thursday against the Washington Nationals.

The home opener is anticipated to be a sellout crowd and large crowds are also anticipated Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

After playing their first six games on the road in San Diego and Los Angeles, the Rockies will now play their next seven games at Coors Field.

Here's the opening slate of home games in Denver:

Thursday, April 6 - Washington Nationals at 2:10 p.m.

Friday, April 7 - Washington Nationals at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 - Washington Nationals at 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, April 9 - Washington Nationals at 1:10 p.m.

Monday, April 10 - St. Louis Cardinals at 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11 - St. Louis Cardinals at 6:40 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12 - St. Louis Cardinals at 1:10 p.m.

Single-game tickets and season tickets for the entire season are on sale now.

Tickets are sold at Rockies.com/Tickets, 303-762-5437 or at the Coors Field Ticket Office and Rockies Dugout Stores.