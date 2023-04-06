CDOT releases St. Patrick’s Day weekend DUI arrest numbers; Colorado Springs tops the list

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol (CSP), and 73 other law enforcement agencies will kick off a joint effort to keep Colorado roads safe with an 18-day increased enforcement period from April 7-24

The most recent increased enforcement period was around the St. Patrick's Day weekend and concluded with 247 DUI arrests across 78 participating agencies, CDOT said.

The agencies with the highest number of arrests were the Colorado Springs Police Department (25), the Thornton Police Department (14), and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (13). Colorado State Patrol also arrested 64 impaired drivers statewide.