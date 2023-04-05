EVENING SNOW SHOWERS FOR SOME

TONIGHT: Light snow may linger into early Thursday morning... and this may provide for some slick roads for the Thursday morning commute.

TOMORROW: After a chilly start in the morning, temps will make an impressive rebound into the 40's and 50's by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies

EXTENDED: More sunshine over the next several days with rising temperatures through the weekend. Elevated fire danger returns to the area by Friday with a Fire Weather Watch already in place for the southeastern plains. Temps will begin climbing into the 70s by Saturday and Sunday... with some low-80s possible early next week.