Cold temps and light snow later today

Cold temperatures today with light snow possible this afternoon and tonight.

TODAY: Well below average temperatures with highs today in the 30s and 40s. We'll see snow showers begin to develop this afternoon and through tonight. From Colorado Springs to the Palmer Divide one to two inches are possible.

TONIGHT: Light snow may linger into early Thursday morning... and this may provide for some slick roads for the Thursday morning commute.

EXTENDED: More sunshine over the next several days with rising temperatures through the weekend. Look for highs in the 50s Thursday with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Saturday and Sunday... with some low-80s possible early next week.