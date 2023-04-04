Colorado Springs Police pursuit at Citadel Mall ends with one suspect dead, four arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At 5:12 p.m. Monday, fugitive detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) followed a suspect to the Citadel Mall.

Police said the man detectives were searching for had at least one felony warrant and was driving a stolen vehicle. SPD said the man joined four other people who were inside a different vehicle.

According to CSPD, the five individuals then went into the Citadel Mall, all while detectives continued to track them. Based on a previous case, police believed the initial suspect they were tracking was potentially armed.

When the five people left the mall, police said that officers made contact with them and the five ran.

Police said four of the individuals were "immediately apprehended, while the main suspect ran into the Burlington Coat Factory.

While chasing him, CSPD said they saw the suspect had a handgun.

Officers followed him inside the store. That's when CSPD said the man pulled out the gun. CPSD said, "At least one officer fired at least one round at the suspect."

According to police, the suspect was given medical attention at the scene and then taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The suspect killed was an adult, but police said three of the four others arrested are juveniles.

Additionally, three of the four people arrested were also carrying guns at the time of their arrest.

The CSPD officer who fired the shot is now on administrative leave as the El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigates the incident.

Burlington Coat Factory is closed until further notice.

Per CSPD policy, the police department is required to release the body-worn camera footage of the incident within 21 days of the shooting.