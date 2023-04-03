Crash at Colorado Springs intersection involving motorcycle leaves one person dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of N. Nevada Ave. and E. Platte Ave.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, police were notified of the crash Sunday at 2:14 p.m.

Investigators learned a vehicle traveling westbound on E. Platte Ave. was trying to turn left onto southbound N. Nevada Ave. That's when the motorcyclist, who was traveling eastbound on E. Platte Ave., tried driving through the intersection eastbound from N. Nevada Ave.

When the vehicle turned left in front of the William Palmer statue, CSPD said the motorcycle collided with the vehicle.

The motorcyclist involved was taken to a nearby hospital but later died as a result of the crash.

The intersection was closed Sunday for several hours while crews worked the scene.

While impairment nor speed appear to be contributing factors at this time, CSPD said the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.