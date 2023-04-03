Skip to Content
Another day of high fire danger leads to Red Flag warning across portions of Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Weather Service predicts another day of high winds and high fire danger. Those combined conditions sparked a Red Flag warning to go into effect across portions of Southern Colorado Monday.

The Colorado Springs and Pueblo fire departments both issued alerts reminding residents of the Red Flag warning. In Colorado Springs, the warning stays in effect through 10 p.m., while in Pueblo it ends at 8 p.m.

Other affected areas include Fremont and Teller counties, the southeastern plains, and the San Luis Valley.

People are asked to avoid activities that could start a fire, including agricultural burning.

