Evacuated residents return home after ‘terrifying’ wildland fire in Cimarron Hills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday afternoon at around 3:00 p.m., the Cimarron Hills Fire Department got a call reporting a wildland fire near the intersection of Peterson and Galley Road.

The fire prompted a full evacuation of all homes in a 2-mile radius of the fire's origin, and an extended evacuation for approximately 30 homes on Preble and Boreal Drive.

"It was a bit terrifying because, again, we didn't know exactly what was going on," said Rachel Harkness, one of the residents evacuated. "Our neighbor just said, 'Get out, you have 5 minutes.' We said, 'All right, we'll see you out there.'"

As fire crews from multiple agencies rushed to contain the fire, the people evacuated watched anxiously from a Circle K gas station.

"I literally grabbed some crocs or flip flops, whatever I could find," said Harkness.

According to the Cimarron Hills Fire Department, the Falcon Fire Department arrived on scene first, confronting heavy fire and heavy brush.

They said the fire burned about five acres and provides an important warning for all people in the area.

"We just need residents in this area to be on alert for that and just be prepared for conditions like this any time. So when something like this starts, it can obviously take off pretty fast," said Virpi Mattson, Public Information Officer for the fire department.

Right now, investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but all the people who were evacuated are now back in their homes.

There are no injuries reported or structures damaged as a result of the fire.