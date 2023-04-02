403 Fire Day 4: Residents return home following evacuation, prompting smoke and health concerns

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday morning, Teller and Park County fire officials announced residents who were previously under mandatory evacuations from the 403 fire could go back to their residences at noon Sunday.

All mandatory evacuation zones have been reduced to pre-evacuation zones, and all pre-evacuation zones remain the same.

But as residents return to their homes, there is still danger to be aware of.

"They need to stay vigilant but it takes the stress level down a couple notches when they realize they're gonna be able to get back to their home where they're most comfortable and with due diligence start their lives up again," Park County District 1 County Commissioner Amy Mitchell said.

Fire officials urged all residents to stay in their homes once they get back and not to interfere with any firefighting efforts they may see around their homes. They should also stay away from the fire zone, and drive slowly due to fire vehicles in the area.

"Firefighters are still on scene so we ask that the residents that are returning home watch their speeds and watch out for fire personnel coming on and off the side roads on County Road 403 especially," Park County Sheriffs Office Lieutenant Jennifer Plutt said.

Residents may notice some missing trees or charred grasses due to firefighters protecting the structures. However, locals are advised to be aware of possible thick smoke in certain areas.

"If the wind does pick up, keep your windows closed," Mitchell said. "Running your air conditioner can pull particles into the house so it's better to leave your windows closed and crack a window on the other side of the wind if you need to get a little air in your home."

Fire officials also issued some health guidelines for those in sensitive groups.

"Anyone who has lung sensitivity, respiratory issues, or are elderly, they need to be pretty cautious about blowing ash and smoke because it can trigger asthma or breathing difficulty," Mitchell said. "If it's smoky and they're concerned, they may not want to go home for a day or two."

For more information on health effects due to the smoke, as well as road closures and pre-evacuation areas, visit the 403 Fire Facebook page.