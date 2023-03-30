Casualties reported after 2 Blackhawk helicopters with 101st Airborne Division crash in Kentucky

By Tina Burnside and Chloe Liu, CNN

“Several casualties” are confirmed after two helicopters with the 101st Airborne Division crashed in southwestern Kentucky, the Army said without immediately disclosing how many Air Assault crewmembers were killed or injured.

Two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County near the Tennessee border, officials at nearby Fort Campbell said.

“The status of the crew members are unknown at this time,” the statement on the base’s Facebook page reads. Crewmembers were flying “during a routine training mission when the incident occurred.”

Fatalities are expected, Gov. Andy Beshear said as first responders were at the scene.

“We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,” Beshear said on Twitter overnight. “Please pray for all those affected.”

Beshear will travel to Fort Campbell to “support our troops and their families” he said in a Thursday morning tweet.

Kentucky State Police personnel were assisting Fort Campbell authorities after an “aircraft incident” in a rural area, a spokesperson said.

State police got the call around 10:15 p.m. and rushed to an area with a field and woods, State Police Post 1 spokesperson Trooper Sarah Burgess said, adding “numerous agencies” were assisting.

No residential areas are affected, she said.

Fort Campbell personnel are “focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families,” its statement said.

“I am devastated to learn about the Army helicopter accident over Kentucky involving our brave 101st Airborne,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said in a statement on Twitter. “My team is in contact with the Army and authorities on the ground. Please pray for our servicemembers and their families as we learn more.”

