Bulls C Drummond ruled out after posting about mental health
By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Bulls center Andre Drummond missed the team’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers after he posted on Twitter that he was deleting his social media apps to focus on his mental health. The team says Drummond is out because of personal reasons. Coach Billy Donovan says he is hopeful about the possibility of Drummond traveling with the team ahead of Friday night’s game at Charlotte. Drummond posted on Thursday that it was time to focus on his mental health.