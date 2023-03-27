Flash ticket sale for 2023 Colorado State Fair happens Monday morning to last 151 minutes

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In honor of the 151st Colorado State Fair, there will be a flash ticket sale for discounted fair admissions Monday morning.

The flash sale for fair admission begins at 10 a.m. and lasts 151 minutes.

Access the flash sale through the Colorado State Fair Facebook and Twitter. The Colorado State's Website can also be accessed by clicking here.

Colorado State Fair Authority

At 2 p.m. the Colorado State Fair Authority will announce the two performance headliners.

Other performances will be announced later this spring. Headliner tickets and advance gate and carnival tickets officially go on sale Friday, March 31. Tickets for lady A with special guests Kate & Alex are on sale now at the Colorado State Fair website.

In 2022 during the flash sale, officials said more than 26,000 tickets were sold in 150 minutes. The time was in honor of the 150th anniversary of the Colorado State Fair.

The 2023 Colorado State Fair happens over 11 days, from August 25 to September 4, 2023. This year’s State Fair theme is “Mountains of Fun.”