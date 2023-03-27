Colorado Springs hiker thankful for El Paso County Search and Rescue Team after falling 5-feet from Williams Canyon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Dustin McClain, an El Paso County hiker is now recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital after falling from a cliff this past weekend.

McClain said he's climbed our mountains many times before, but this is the first time he's had to call the search and rescue team for help.

El Paso County Search and Rescue team rushed to Williams Canyon on Saturday, where it took them a little over three hours to rescue McClain.

"So I was doing a little canyon hike on top of a ridge and rappelled down and had a little bit of an accident," McClain said.

It was around 5 p.m. when McClain was hiking in the canyon. The avid hiker says he fell 5 feet from a cliff and then down some rocks.

"I couldn't really feel my foot so I knew something was wrong," McClain said. "Had a little slip and trip and hit a little pendulum into a rock where I broke my leg."

Eventually, McClain was able to get down the hill. That's when he got in touch with his mom for help, and she called 911.

"This incident was relatively close to where we could access with a vehicle," said Jay Christiansen, Public Relations Officer for the El Paso County Search and Rescue team.

Christiansen says it's rare that they get calls for rescues in Williams Canyon.

"We were out in the field by 6:30 P.M. And got there about 9:30," said Christiansen.

Christiansen says situations like these are why they like to remind the public to be safe in the outdoors.

"Be sure that you have stuff in case you go into the night. be sure you have layers because it gets cold at night. Be sure that you have food and water and you always have the ability to reach out for help if you need some," said Christiansen.

McClain says he's extremely thankful for the El Paso County Search and Rescue team who saved his life. He recommends everyone, no matter their skill level, take a friend when they go hiking.