Colorado Springs gas prices fell 50 cents in last month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gas prices in Colorado Springs continue to fall. As of Monday, March 27, the average cost per gallon is $3.55. According to GasBuddy, prices fell 18.1 cents per gallon in the last week.

Since February, the cost of fuel fell 50.4 cents per gallon. Compared to 2022, fuel is 38.5 cents per gallon lower.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $3.01/g Sunday with the most expensive priced at $4.19/g.

The national average price of gasoline fell 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g Monday. While the national average is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, it still stands 83.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

The national average price of diesel also fell 5.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.19 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

March 27, 2022: $3.94/g (U.S. Average: $4.23/g)

March 27, 2021: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

March 27, 2020: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

March 27, 2019: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

March 27, 2018: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

March 27, 2017: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

March 27, 2016: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

March 27, 2015: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 27, 2014: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

March 27, 2013: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Denver- $3.51/g, down 18.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.70/g.

Fort Collins- $3.79/g, down 15.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.95/g.

Colorado- $3.57/g, down 17.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.74/g.

