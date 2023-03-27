Colorado Springs arrest three, seize over 4,000 fentanyl pills in months-long investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police made another arrest in a months-long investigation into the "unlawful distribution of controlled substances."

Friday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) Metro Narcotics unit, arrested Darcie Eshom. Her arrest came two months after detectives arrested Terry Belcher and Steven Amiot.

In addition to their arrests, CSPD Metro Narcotics seized 4,067 fentanyl pills, 1,252 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of heroin, 43 suboxone sublingual strips, and three firearms, including two that were stolen.

CSPD said the investigation began in December 2022 when Metro Narcotics started getting complaints about a house on the 2600 block of Legend Drive possibly involved in selling drugs.

After investigating the complaints, CSPD determined that the volume of foot and vehicle traffic was interfering with daily life for residents in the neighborhood.

Detectives found that Eshom was "distributing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the Colorado Springs and El Paso County regions."

Before arresting Eshom, however, police arrested Belcher and Amiot in January for distributing drugs.

According to CSPD, detectives used key interviews with Belcher to piece together enough evidence to "infiltrate Eshom's enterprise."

Friday, March 24, CSPD's Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) arrested Eshom in the 7600 block of N. Union Boulevard without incident.

According to CSPD, Eshom had a firearm and narcotics. Following the arrest, detectives executed search warrants at a local storage facility linked to Eshom. There, police found additional narcotics and a stolen shotgun.