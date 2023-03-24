Annual CPW walleye fish spawning in Lake Pueblo gearing up for success

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 35th annual Colorado Parks and Wildlife walleye spawn is underway. It's a big deal for the 1.1 million Coloradans who bought fishing licenses in 2022, as more fish will be coming to Southern Colorado soon.

CPW has conducted the annual walleye catch since 1988 at Lake Pueblo. Making this a long-time tradition in the Steel City.

The goal is to ensure there is plenty of fish in all the lakes throughout the eastern part of the state.

Annually, CPW aquatic biologists and hatchery staff among many volunteers catch and spawn walleye fish in the early Spring for a few weeks.

The goal is to reach 112 million fertilized fish eggs statewide.

"This is really important," CPW aquatic biologist Carrie Tucker said. "Without us doing this artificial spawn here and at Cherry Creek in Denver we wouldn't have as many fish to stock out on the landscape. Anglers wouldn't have as many opportunities to catch fish, and walleye are one of the most popular fish in Colorado."

After the spawning, the eggs are then taken to the Pueblo hatchery where they are incubated, hatched, and nurtured until they are ready to be stocked in lakes across Colorado.

"Most of the fish we collect and raise and hatch out get stocked across the eastern slope," Tucker said.

The fish will also be traded with other states such as Nebraska, Kansas, New Mexico, and Wyoming for other game fish that are unavailable in Colorado. Including catfish, wiper fish, and tiger trout.

"I've been a volunteer for over 20 years," CPW Volunteer Pete Martinez said. "I enjoy doing it every year. I just love being able to help the fish, help with fishery, the biologists. See the size of the fish, the process, and ensure there's walleye for future generations."

Volunteers are crucial to pulling off a successful spawn. They're always looking for more people to help for next year, and they say to reach out on the CPW website to find out more.