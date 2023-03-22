UPDATE: Body found in Park County near school shooting suspect’s car

Park County officials confirmed to news crews late Wednesday evening that a body was found in the area of a car believed to belong to the East High School shooting suspect's car.

The vehicle was discovered in the Bailey area of Park County on Wednesday afternoon, prompting an alert to surrounding residents that told them to shelter in place due to heavy law enforcement activity in the area.

The alert was lifted around 8:30pm, but authorities didn't say why, and it's still unclear if the body is 17-year old Austin Lyle, the man accused of shooting two administrators at the school Wednesday morning.

Stay with krdo.com for updates on the search for the suspect.

