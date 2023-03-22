New bus route between Trinidad and Pueblo begins Thursday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new bus service will be available between Trinidad and Pueblo beginning Thursday, March 23.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, this is a new route for the regional bus network Bustang Outrider. This was designed to connect rural Colorado with nearby areas. Outsider is a subsidiary of Bustang, the larger statewide bus network.

CDOT said the addition of this new route will broaden Outrider's existing network of services in Southern Colorado and help bridge a transportation gap for communities located south of Pueblo.

"Now we'll be able to connect Trinidad, Walsenburg, Colorado City, Rye, all those areas south of Pueblo," said Bob Wilson, Statewide Communications Manager.

One Pueblo resident said she believes this new addition will create more access to cheaper transportation to and from Trinidad.

"I think it would be great to have that for people that really needed to get back and forth, especially if they have a job or even visiting loved ones. It would make it easier for them," said Debra Avalos.

Currently, Outrider services the following routes; Durango-Grand Junction, Gunnison-Denver, Alamosa-Pueblo, Lamar-Colorado Springs, Telluride-Grand Junction, Sterling-Denver/Sterling-Greeley, Craig-Denver.

According to CDOT free rides will be offered beginning March 23 until April 30.

To find the bus route schedule, click here.