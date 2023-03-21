Trump’s potential indictment caps decades of legal scrutiny

NEW YORK (AP) — For 40 years, former President Donald Trump has navigated a flurry of legal investigations without ever facing criminal charges. That record may soon come to an end. Trump could be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury as soon as this week, potentially charged with falsifying business records connected to hush money payments during his 2016 campaign to women who accused him of sexual encounters. It’s one of several investigations that have intensified as Trump mounts his third presidential run. Trump has denied any allegations of wrongdoing and accuses prosecutors of engaging in a politically motivated “witch hunt” to damage his campaign.

