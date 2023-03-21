Security Fire cuts car door off to pull crash victim out

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews had to cut off the door of a vehicle following a t-bone crash in Security-Widefield.

Around 2 p.m., crews responded to the intersection of Bradley Rd. and S. Powers Blvd. for a two-car accident.

According to the Security Fire Department, a Jeep collided with a sedan at the intersection. The person in the sedan was pinned to the driver's seat. Crews had to cut the door off to get them out.

Courtesy Timothy Carroll

SFD said the person was able to walk to the ambulance and didn't complain of any pain.

According to SFD, there isn't a criminal investigation into the crash at this time.