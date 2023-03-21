Skip to Content
One person shot after Homeland Security served full extradition warrant in Colorado Springs

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting involving the US Department of Homeland Security in Colorado Springs.

Homeland Security at the scene told KRDO that agents were serving a full extradition warrant at the STOR-N-LOCK Self Storage in the 300 block of Chapel Ln.

While serving the warrant, agents said there was a struggle with a fugitive and at least one round was discharged.

The fugitive was shot and taken to a hospital.

The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed the department was assisting in taking a wanted fugitive into custody.

At this time, it's unclear who fired the shot.

This is a developing story.

