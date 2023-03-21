Colorado Springs Police: Sexually Violent Predator moving to neighborhood near airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department notified the community Tuesday that a man labeled a "Sexually Violent Predator" (SVP) by the court was moving to a neighborhood near the Colorado Springs Airport.

According to CSPD, Shane Worth Poteet has moved to an address, 2520 Nadine Dr., in the Colorado Springs Police Department’s jurisdiction.

CSPD said Poteet was convicted of Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child in Prowers County District Court in 2016. Before that, he was convicted in 2010 of Attempted Internet Sexual Exploitation of a Child in a Prowers County District Court case.

Poteet is described as being a white male, 34 years old, 5’11” tall, 200 lbs, with blond hair and blue eyes.

In accordance with Colorado law, CSPD is notifying the community of his address.

Accordingly, the Colorado Springs Police Department has made “community notification” as required by law and undertaken the following tasks, among others:

Notified the Colorado Department of Public Safety’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team.

Reviewed and confirmed Poteet’s residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.

Made notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.

Briefed patrol personnel on Poteet’s status, history, appearance, residence, employment, and vehicles.

Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Provided an online video that describes the SVP community notification process, SVP information, and additional resources for the community.

Online SVP Community Notification video at: www.coloradosprings.gov. Click on Public Safety then click on Police.

Poteet is one of twenty-three “Sexually Violent Predators” currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department who reside in this community.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672.