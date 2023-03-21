Colorado Springs man arrested for alleged ‘bias motivated’ assault at 7-Eleven on Uintah

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday night, Colorado Springs Police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted a person and threatened a family at the 7-Eleven off Uintah Street.

According to police, the 7-Eleven owner reported the assault at 7:02 p.m. March 20, saying there was "an assault in progress with the suspect threatening to shoot the victim and his family who were on scene."

Police said the suspect, identified as James Felter, left the store but stayed in the general area, and "when an officer arrived, the business owner exited to point out the suspect."

When the owner pointed Felter out, police said he began "sprinting toward the business owner."

Once an officer intervened to separate the suspect and 7-Eleven owner, the responding officers were told that Felter had called the owner "multiple bias-motivated names, while threatening to shoot them."

Police did not locate a weapon on the scene.

Felter was taken into police custody on multiple charges, and he is currently in the El Paso County Jail.

Felter is set to appear for his first court date Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.