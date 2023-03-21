Skip to Content
11 Colorado Springs students awarded the Daniels Fund Scholarship in surprise announcement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A group of high school students in Colorado Springs were invited to attend a reception with Mayor John Suthers at the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum to celebrate being recognized as outstanding students. 

Unbeknownst to parents and students, the event was a surprise announcement where eleven Colorado Springs students were awarded full-ride scholarships on behalf of the Daniels Fund. 

Hanna Skandera, President & CEO of the Daniels Fund was the surprise guest who awarded the outstanding students with the prestigious award. 

The Daniels Scholarship Program is an all-inclusive scholarship that provides $100,000 for graduating high school seniors awaiting attendance at a four-year university. 

The Daniels Scholarship has produced over 5,000 scholars and has awarded more than $250 million in scholarships to date. 

