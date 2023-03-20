Two teens on Spring Break killed in sledding accident at Copper Mountain

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two teens lost their lives following a sledding accident at Copper Mountain Ski Resort over the weekend.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident at 8:35 p.m. Sunday. According to the sheriff's office, the two victims were 17 and 18, both males from Illinois. They were in Colorado for Spring Break vacation.

The sheriff's office said the victims reportedly "rode tandem down the half-pipe" and launched off a large snowbank at the bottom of the half-pipe. They came down hard on the hard ice below, causing blunt-force trauma.

Despite immediate medical attention, SCSO said the teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals involved in this tragic incident,” said Summit County Sheriff Jamie FitzSimons

The sheriff's office wants to remind everyone to always practice safe snow activity habits and be aware of the risks associated with the activities.

The Summit County Coroner's Office took over the investigation into the official cause and manner of death. This remains an active investigation. The names of the victims have not been released.