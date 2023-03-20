Lawmakers consider reduced prison sentences for non-violent offenders pursuing higher education

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- During the second half of Colorado's legislative session, lawmakers are focused on reducing the number of repeat offenders in our state.

House Bill 23-1037 aims to give new incentives to non-violent offenders who complete higher education.

Colorado's recidivism rate currently sits at 54 percent. Representative Matthew Martinez, a prime sponsor on the bill says getting offenders connected to education gives them a better chance of turning things around.

"We don’t have a very good recidivism rate compared to other states, but I’m hoping that this bill can change that and really gets up back on track," said Martinez.

The bill allows an inmate sentenced for a non-violent felony offense to have earned time deducted from their sentence depending on the degree or certificate they earn.

"They will earn one year for their associates and bachelor degree off their sentence, earn one and half years for every graduate degree, and two years for every Ph.D. that they earn," said Martinez.

HB23-1037 also includes a six months reduction of sentences for every certificate earned for trade skills.

"It really incentivizes them to pursue higher education because you look at the statistics and it really shows that if you get them connected to higher education the recidivism rate plummets," said Martinez.

The program comes with zero upfront costs. Martinez says the benefit for Southern Colorado is the tax money saved by releasing these offenders early. The money saved will go to fund these higher education courses.

"Right now there are four main providers, Adams State University, Trinidad State, Pueblo Community College, and CSU pueblo."

Starting in July incarcerated students will also become eligible for Pell Grants.

HB23-1037 is back in the House where they'll review the senate's amendments.