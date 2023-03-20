Colorado Springs Police search for victim in auto-pedestrian Sunday, suspect arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for the victim in a crash Sunday evening.

Around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call about a hit-and-run at Airport Rd. and Crestline Dr. According to CSPD, the vehicle hit a pedestrian at Sand Creek Dr.

Police said a Good Samaritan stopped the driver and he was eventually arrested for a DUI.

Now, investigators are searching for the victim. They're assumed to have injuries but ran away from the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CSPD non-emergency hotline at 719-444-7000.