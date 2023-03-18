Networking and career information for students interested in arts or design fields

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday morning an informational expo is taking place at Rampart High School to help guide students into arts and design career fields.

The second annual free expo runs from 10-12:30 Saturday at Rampart High School.

The Pikes Peak Business and Education Alliance has partnered with local employers in the Pikes Peak region to provide interested students and their families with more info on careers in arts and design.

There will be speakers in a panel-style format, then it will break down into a networking style so students and their families can speak one on one with employers.

Some fields include graphic design, video production, multimedia photography, interior design, and many others.

These jobs are all in high-demand. The goal of this expo is to help connect and guide high schoolers and their families to these career paths. So they know what it'll take to get a job in one of these fields following graduation.

Click here to register for the expo.