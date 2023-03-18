Golf course owes Pueblo West Metro District $1 million+ in water debt

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Desert Hawk Golf Course was bought by Pueblo County and the Pueblo West Metro District in a joint partnership back in the early 2000s to help save the failing golf course, which was struggling financially.

Since then, Desert Hawk Golf Course has accumulated over $1.2 million in water debt, according to the Pueblo West Metro District.

The golf course accumulated the debt prior to 2011, but they have paid their bills since, Anthony Sandstrom, the Metro District's spokesperson said.

The agreement, which was shared with KRDO, calls for “repayment of the lease" and "maintenance" of the golf course. According to the Pueblo West Metro District, paying the water bill is a part of the maintenance responsibility.

“I believe this is the first time we have faced this because the golf course has not been profitable,” Doug Proal, the Pueblo West Metro Board Vice President, said in a public meeting this week.

During the Pueblo West Metro District meeting Monday, it was shared that the golf course has been turning a profit for the last couple of years.

Pueblo West Metro District lawyer Karl Kumli said the profits for 2020 and 2021 are around $100,000 for each year, and 2022 figures should be available soon.

Now, the Pueblo West Metro District is looking to figure out a way to hopefully get that debt paid back.

Kumli asked the board how they would like proceed on the issue.

"Do you want to start making inroads on the amount of it's owed to the district for water, which has been provided? Would you like the golf course to retain that book profit or do you want more information?" Kumli asked the board.

Members of the Pueblo West District board asked for more information.

A golf course committee meeting is set for March 22, and the board will likely discuss the issue further at a March 27 meeting.