Your guide to the NCAA tournament in Denver
KRDO Newschannel 13 Sports Director Rob Namnoum gives you a guide on the eight teams who will be playing in the Men's NCAA basketball tournament beginning on Friday.
KRDO Newschannel 13 Sports Director Rob Namnoum gives you a guide on the eight teams who will be playing in the Men's NCAA basketball tournament beginning on Friday.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.