today at 7:45 AM
Published 6:28 AM

Snow showers and cold Thursday

3-16 FRI HIGHS

Light to moderate snow will continue through the lunch hour... then more scattered snow showers this afternoon.

TODAY: Periods of snow and chilly temperatures this afternoon... with the temps in the low and mid-30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows in single digits and teens.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures for Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s. Morning lows will dip into the teens and low-20s. We'll see a gradual warming trend through the middle of next week.

Chris Larson

