Skip to Content
News
By ,
Published 11:39 AM

Colorado Springs Police say response time for abandoned cars is longer due to ‘limited manpower’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Abandoned cars sitting on the side of I-25 are seeming to become more apparent and more common as they sit there for longer periods.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, whenever a situation like this happens, they make a note of the vehicle and start a three-day countdown. If the driver doesn't pick up the vehicle by the time the three days are up, the police are supposed to tow it.

This isn't always the case.

CSPD said because they are operating on limited staffing, the department is prioritizing which incidents to respond to.

If an abandoned car is not obstructing a roadway, the response time to remove the vehicle will take extra time.

CSPD told KRDO they're not the only agency responsible. For stretches off I-25 north and south, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) mostly covers the towing.

Gabriel Moltrer, the Colorado State Patrol's Public Information Officer states, "What we do when we encounter a battered vehicle, we run the plate through dispatch, check on it, make sure there's no occupants. If it is abandoned and there's no information on, say, the window or anything, what we'll do is we'll leave what is called a 48-hour red tag."

This means the state patrol gives the owner of a vehicle two days to remove it themselves.

If the car is still there, CSP will call a towing company it has on rotation and get the vehicle relocated.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO

Jaleesia Fobbs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content