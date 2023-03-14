Princeton student charged with joining mob’s Capitol attack

A Princeton University student was arrested Tuesday on charges that he joined other rioters in pushing against police officers guarding an entrance to the U.S. Capitol during a mob’s attack. The FBI says 21-year-old Larry Fife Giberson, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, was at the front line of the mob’s fight against police in a tunnel when one of the officers was briefly crushed between rioters and tunnel doors. Giberson was arrested in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, on charges including a felony count of civil disorder. An attorney for Giberson declined to comment on the charges. A university spokesman confirmed that Giberson is currently enrolled at Princeton as an undergraduate.

