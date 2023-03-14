Investigators still searching for answers in 2009 La Plata County cold case

IGNACIO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Investigators are still searching for answers in a 14-year-old cold case.

On January 1, 2009, 49-year-old Larry Fuller was shot and killed while walking from the Sidekick Bar in Ignacio, a town southeast of Durango near the New Mexico border.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the shooting happened less than two hours into the New Year. He had been with his wife at the bar but decided to walk home alone.

On his way home, the CBI said Fuller was shot and killed in the 300 block of Goddard Avenue.

Fuller was a father of four, a mechanic, and had only been in Colorado nine years before his death.

Larry Fuller, 49

The CBI believes his death may have been the result of an altercation at the Sidekick Bar earlier that night.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward. People can contact Agent Brandon Ludwig at 970-210-5941.