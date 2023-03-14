ESPN to air CU spring football game, Coach Prime’s first game

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A national television audience will be watching the first spring football game at the Unversity of Colorado (CU) under new coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders.

According to our news partners in Denver, the annual spring football game, which is part of CU's Black & Gold Day, will air on ESPN on Saturday, April 22. Black & Gold Day includes an intrasquad football game at Folsom Field at 1 p.m., as well as family activities, games for kids, inflatables, and autograph sessions with current and former players.

Admission for the game is $10 this year. Tickets are still available but are selling fast. The Buffs have already sold 35,000 tickets for the game and it will be the highest-attended spring game in CU history. Tickets for students are free but will need to be claimed, similar to the claim process for men's basketball.

CU's will be the only spring game that will air on the main ESPN network.

CU's annual Pro Day will take place Wednesday, March 15, and Coach Prime's first spring practice will take place Sunday, March 19.